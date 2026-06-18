IPL 2027 To Likely Start in March to Beat Rising Heat; Expansion Put on Hold

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is poised for a significant calendar shift from its 2027 edition, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) actively considering an earlier start to the tournament. This strategic adjustment is primarily driven by growing concerns over the escalating extreme heat and the onset of pre-monsoon rains that have increasingly affected the latter stages of the league's traditional April-May window. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that discussions are underway to schedule the IPL 2027 between approximately March 10 and May 15. Fact Check: Viral YouTube Video Claiming Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scored 449 Runs in 50-Over Match is False.

Addressing Climate Challenges

The proposed change directly addresses the environmental challenges that have become more pronounced in recent IPL seasons. May, in particular, has seen soaring temperatures across various venues, leading to difficult conditions for players, support staff, and spectators alike. "During the fag end of the tournament after May 15...there is apprehension of having rainfall or pre-monsoon season starting. On the other hand, there is hot weather which is not very conducive either for the players or for the crowds," Saikia stated to PTI, highlighting the dual threat of heat and rain. The move to an earlier window is intended to provide a more favourable climate for matches, thereby enhancing player welfare and improving the overall fan experience.

Future Expansion and Scheduling Complexities

Beyond immediate weather concerns, the BCCI is also navigating the complexities of future IPL expansion. While the 2027 edition is expected to maintain its current 74-match format, with no immediate plans to increase to 94 matches due to international calendar constraints, the league is projected to expand further from 2028 onwards. TG20 League Row: Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh Daggubati, Tilak Varma Among Those Served Legal Notices by Telangana Cricket Association.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has previously indicated that the board is exploring various scheduling options, including a potential shift to a September-October window for later editions, which could align with India's festive season and offer significant commercial advantages. However, any such long-term structural overhaul would necessitate extensive international coordination with other cricket boards and stakeholders.

The decision to advance the IPL 2027 schedule underscores the BCCI's proactive approach to safeguarding the tournament's integrity and ensuring optimal conditions for all involved. By shifting away from the peak summer months, the league aims to mitigate the risks associated with extreme weather, prioritising player health and fan comfort. This adjustment, while a departure from tradition, reflects a pragmatic response to evolving environmental factors and the long-term vision for one of the world's most prominent sporting events.

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