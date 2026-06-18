Fact Check: Viral YouTube Video Claiming Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scored 449 Runs in 50-Over Match is False

A viral YouTube video alleging that young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an astonishing 449 runs in a 50-over match are demonstrably false. While Sooryavanshi is indeed a rising star, currently playing for India A in Sri Lanka, no such innings has ever taken place in professional cricket by him. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Involved in Heated Altercation, Pushes Sri Lanka A Player After Super Over Loss (Watch Video).

The misleading video, which also claims that Sooryavanshi hit 69 sixes during the innings, is fabricated and capitalises on the prodigious talent of the 15-year-old, who has already shattered several records in his burgeoning career.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Real Records

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, born on March 27, 2011, has garnered significant attention for his remarkable achievements at a young age. He holds the distinction of being the youngest player to debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at 14 years and 23 days. He also became the youngest player to score an IPL fifty and century during the 2025 season.

While the 449-run claim is false, Sooryavanshi did play a historic innings of 190 runs off just 84 balls for Bihar in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh on December 24, 2025. This incredible knock, which included 16 fours and 15 sixes at a strike rate of 226.19, contributed to Bihar's world-record List A total of 574/6.

Thumbnail of Viral YouTube Video with FAKE Claims

Source: YouTube

Current Engagements: India A in Sri Lanka

Far from a fabricated record, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently engaged in the Tri-Nation A Series 2026 in Sri Lanka, representing India A against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The tournament is being held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

His recent performances in the series include:

June 9, 2026: India A vs Sri Lanka A (1st Match) – Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs off 12 balls. India A won by 8 runs.

India A vs Sri Lanka A (1st Match) – Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs off 12 balls. India A won by 8 runs. June 15, 2026: India A vs Sri Lanka A (4th Match) – Sooryavanshi scored 21 runs off 14 balls. Sri Lanka A won in a Super Over after a tied match.

India A vs Sri Lanka A (4th Match) – Sooryavanshi scored 21 runs off 14 balls. Sri Lanka A won in a Super Over after a tied match. June 17, 2026: India A vs Afghanistan A – Sooryavanshi scored 38 runs off 28 balls. India A won by 101 runs.

Sooryavanshi has also earned his maiden call-up to the senior Indian T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Ireland, potentially breaking Sachin Tendulkar's 37-year-old record as the youngest player to be named in the senior national team.

The Tri-Nation A Series is nearing its conclusion. Following their victory over Afghanistan A on June 17, 2026, India A secured their spot in the final. The other finalist will be determined by the remaining league stage matches, with Sri Lanka A currently in a strong position.

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Claim : Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scored 449 Runs in 50-Over Match Conclusion : The Claim is False Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).