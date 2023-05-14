Bangladesh will take on Ireland in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) on Sunday, May 14. After rain washed out the first ODI, Bangladesh emerged victorious in the second game of the series to take a 1-0 lead. The hosts Ireland will now be looking to draw level in the series. Meanwhile, continue reading if you are looking for IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI live streaming online and live telecast details in India and Bangladesh. Ahead of Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 PCB Confirm Appointment of Grant Bradburn As Head Coach.

In a high-scoring second ODI, Bangladesh chased down 320 with seven wickets in hand in the last over. The match was reduced to 45 overs per side due to rain. For Ireland, Harry Tector smashed 140 off 113 balls. In response, Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed 117 to lay the foundation for Bangladesh's chase.

When Is IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland and Bangladesh take on each other in the 3rd ODI of the series on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The match starts at 03:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will take place at 02:45 pm IST. The IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI will take place at County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI 2023?

Sadly, the Ireland vs Bangladesh ODI series has no broadcasters in India. Hence, the match will not be telecasted live in India. Sadly there will be no live telecast of IRE vs BAN for viewers in Bangladesh too. Daren Sammy Appointed Head Coach of West Indies ODI and T20I Teams; Andre Coley Handed Charge of Test Side.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website. Though, they need a subscription to access it. In some regions, IRE vs BAN live streaming online will be available on ICC.TV as well.

