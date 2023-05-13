The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as the new men's team head coach ahead of the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup 2023. The New Zealander was recently the head coach of the Pakistan side, which defeated the Black Caps in the ODI series. Bradburn oversaw that series on a consultancy basis, but now, his appointment has been confirmed. He has been offered a two-year contract. https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/sports-news-daren-sammy-appointed-as-west-indies-mens-white-ball-head-coach-5123129.html.

Grant Bradburn Named Pakistan's Head Coach

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's team head coach 🚨 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Z8RtxOFgQg pic.twitter.com/pofecTHF58 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 13, 2023

