Irfan Pathan has shared an adorable picture with his brother Yusuf on social media ahead of Road Safety Series 2021. As we all know that Yusuf just retired from International cricket on February 26, 2021. Many stalwarts including Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer and others had congratulated Yusuf for his prolific career. Now the two will be featuring the Road Safety Series that will feature retired cricketing stalwarts from England, Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Ahead of the Road Safety Series, the two brothers posed for a picture and Irfan posted the same on social media. Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table with Match Timings in IST, Free Live Streaming, Teams, Squads & Venue Details.

The tournament will be conducted in Raipur and will begin on March 5, 2021. The tournament was scheduled to happen last year but then we had the COVID-19 pandemic that brought all the cricketing activities to a standstill. Irfan and Yusuf will play along with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag and many others. Now let's have a look at the picture shared by Irfan Pathan below:

Here's the picture below:

India Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in the first match that will be held today at the Shaheed Vir Naryan Singh Stadium in Raipur. The match will begin at 7.00 PM. Needless to say that all the fans are quite excited to watch the former cricketers in action. Stay tuned to the page for more updates related to the match as the day proceeds.

