Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has weighed in on the fake followers case which has seen several Indian celebrities being questioned by the Police. The 35-year-old has advised his fans to star real and stated that having more followers ‘doesn’t make you successful’. The Vadodara born cricketer enjoys a huge following on Social media and has more than 5 million followers on his official Twitter account. Sona Mohapatra Reacts To Claims Of Badshah Buying Fake Views, Says 'I'd Call It Building An Empire Using Matchsticks'.

On the backdrop of the fake followers case being probed, Irfan Pathan took to his Twitter account to give his opinion on the subject. ‘Having more followers on social media doesn’t make you successful,aperrantly you can buy them too... #stayreal’ the 35-year-old wrote on the micro-blogging website. Irfan Pathan Shares Adorable Picture With Son Imran, Netizens Ask if He Is Another Bowler in Making (See Post).

See Post

Having more followers on social media doesn’t make you successful,aperrantly you can buy them too... #stayreal — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 13, 2020

Irfan Pathan is one of the most decorated Indian cricketers of all time. The 35-year-old has represented the country in all three formats and made an impact with the ball as well as the bat. He was a part of the Indian squad which lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. He has played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Isfor the national side.

Several celebrities have been questioned in this case as according to reports police have recorded statements of nearly 20 people. Earlier, senior police officials has said that it was a serious issue as fake profiles are also used to spread fake news or misinformation.

Investigation of the fake followers racket started after Bollywood singer Bhumi Trivedi noticed that someone had created her fake profile on social media and complained to the police officials. During their examination, the police discovered a racket which creates fake social media profiles and sells fake followers and likes to celebrities and ` social media influencers’.

