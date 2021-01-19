Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh (AP) lock horns in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy 2021. This is the fifth match of the tournament for both the sides. Chandigarh are unbeaten thus far with three wins under their belt. One of their matches was abandoned as well. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Chandigarh vs AP and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Is Haryana vs Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?

Arunachal Pradesh will want to end their campaign with a win. The team have lost all their four matches thus far. The Chandigarh vs AP is Plate contest and will be played at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST.

Is Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Chandigarh vs AP match will not be telecast live on TV. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Chandigarh vs AP will not be available anywhere as well.

Chandigarh Squad: Manan Vohra(c), Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Ankit Kaushik, Bipul Sharma, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Uday Kaul(w), Gaurav Gambhir, Sarul Kanwar, Jaskaranvir Singh, Gaurav Puri, Mandeep singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Anirudh Kanwar, Kunal Mahajan, Jagjit Singh, Amrit Lubana, Bhagmender Lather.

Arunachal Pradesh Squad: Neelam Obi(c), Techi Doria, Nazeeb Saiyed, Rahul Dalal, Kamsha Yangfo(w), Techi Neri, Akhilesh Sahani, Samarth Seth, Song Tacho, Karkir Taye, Shashwat Kohli, Yab Niya, Kengo Goken Bam, Nabam Tempol, Takam Tallam, Rakesh Kumar, Kumar Nyompu, Manav Patel, Makhbullah Faruque, Nabam Tatang.

