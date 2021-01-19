Haryana and Kerala face-off in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy 2021. This is going to be fifth match for both the teams. Kerala have won three matches so far but come into the contest with a defeat against Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Haryana vs Kerala and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Mohammed Azharuddeen’s Bucket List: From IPL Dream to Representing India in 2023 World Cup, Kerala Sensation’s Wishes Go Viral (Watch Video).

Haryana, on the other hand, are unbeaten thus far in the tournament and will be looking to test their bench strength against Kerala. The Jharkhand vs Hyderabad is an Elite Group E contest and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST.

Is Haryana vs Kerala T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Haryana vs Kerala match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and its HD channel. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Haryana vs Kerala will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Free live streaming of the T20 match will be available on Jio TV mobile app.

Haryana Squad: Arun Chaprana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma(c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Nitin Saini.

Kerala Squad: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson(w/c), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Sudhesan Midhun, S Sreesanth, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Abhishek Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan.

