As expected, Jammu and Kashmir's all-rounder Auqib Nabi attracted a lot of bids during the ongoing IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi, eventually being purchased by Delhi Capitals for a whopping INR 8.40 crore from the uncapped all-rounder category. Nabi's base price was set at INR 30 lakhs, which rocketed to INR 8.40 crore, where the Delhi Capitals bid aggressively for the all-rounder as compared to other participants. DC Squad for IPL 2026: Auqib Nabi Sold To Delhi Capitals for INR 8.40 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

The 29-year-old all-rounder from has been in fine form this season for Jammu and Kashmir, picking 29 wickets in five Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches, while claiming 15 in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26. Nabi gained attention last Ranji season as well, finishing with 44 wickets at an average of 13.93, but failed to find any buyers in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Who is Auqib Nabi?

Auqib Nabi has been a workhorse for Jammu and Kashmir in the past few years, putting in performances across formats. Nabi first burst to the scene, making his List-A debut in 2018, then T20 in 2019, and lastly featuring in First-Class cricket in 2020.

In 36 FC, 29 List-A, and 34 T20 matches, Nabi has claimed 125, 42, and 43 wickets respectively, while showcasing handy work with the bat, scoring 1,362 runs combined. DC Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Delhi Capitals at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Testimony to Nabi's skills is that no Indian pacer has taken more wickets in the Ranji Trophy since the 2024-25 season than the Jammu and Kashmir player, picking 73, which includes 29 in the 2025-26 season alone.

In the Duleep Trophy 2025, Nabi created history, achieving a double hat-trick while playing for North Zone against East Zone, becoming the first Indian to claim four wickets in four balls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).