Delhi and Andhra Pradesh are all set to lock horns with each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So both Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have a contrasting fortune as they head on to the match. Delhi head into the game with a stunning win against Mumbai. Shikhar Dhawan’s team won the game by 76 runs. Their confidence will be sky-high as they walk into the match. Shikhar Dhawan Misses Birthday Boy Zoravar, Shares Heartwarming Video for Son on Instagram.

Andhra Pradesh steps into the match with a defeat. They lost to Haryana by six wickets. Ricky Bhui was the highest scorer in the last game against Haryana as he scored 39 runs. The weather is expected to be good and weather will be around 26-30 degree Celcius. Now, let’s have a look live streaming details of the match below:

Is Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat(w), Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar, Siddhant Sharma

Andhra Squad: Srikar Bharat(w), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Ambati Rayudu(c), Naren Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, KV Sasikanth, Lalith Mohan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).