Ishant Sharma achieved a rare feat when during the Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction, Gujarat Titans purchased the lanky pacer for INR 75 lakh, which saw the cricketer become the only cricketer to be sold in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, and the most recent one. Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025: Ishant Sharma Sold to GT for INR 75 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction.

After a stellar tour of Australia in 2008, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked up the raw pacer for INR 3.80 crore post which the Indian cricketer has featured for five more franchises — Deccan Chargers (defunct), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants (dissolved), Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals — and will walk into his seventh team, when IPL 2025 commences next year representing Gujarat Titans.

In 110 IPL matches, Ishant has managed to pick up 93 wickets, which included one five-wicket haul, coming in the 2011 season against Kochi Tuskers Kerala, while turning up for Deccan Chargers. Ishant's best IPL season came in 2013, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, where the speedster claimed 15 wickets in 16 matches. Gujarat Titans Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by GT at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

It will be interesting, how GT management led by Ashish Nehra utilises Ishant, who has been playing for Delhi in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 and has mostly been away from the action in other formats.

Ishant will have an extremely potent pace bowling unit to work alongside, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, and Kulwant Khejroliya, where the 36-year-old could also work as a mentor for young bowlers.

