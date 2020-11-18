Indian cricket stars will be back in national duty soon with a full-fledge tour against Australia taking a countdown. The clashes between these two cricketing powerhouses have always been highly anticipated. However, the upcoming series holds even higher significance as it will mark the return of Indian cricket team in international cricket after a nine-month-long halt due to COVID-19 pandemic. Dashing opener Shikhar Dhawan indeed understands the ‘importance’ of the tour as his preparations are in full swing. Taking to Instagram, the southpaw shared a video from his recent training session in which he played some delightful shots. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

“Preparations in full swing for an important tour ahead,” the 34-year-old captioned the video on the picture-sharing website. Dhawan was in red-hot form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scoring 618 runs in 17 games for Delhi Capitals – second-highest for any batsman in the tournament. The Indian team management will indeed want the southpaw to extend his great run down under. With Rohit Sharma not part of India’s white-ball team, Dhawan’s role even more essential to get India off to flying starts. Nevertheless, his preparations are on song, and one can expect him to fire. Virat Kohli Chills in Quarantine With 'Un-ironed T-Shirt & Good Web Series.'

Here's The Clip Shared By Dhawan!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Meanwhile, the full-fledge tour comprises of three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches respectively – starting from November 27. Virat Kohli’s men must be high on confidence as they have pleasant memories from their last assignment down under. While the T20I series ended in a 1-1 tie, India won the ODI and Test series 2-1. Nevertheless, they must not forget that Steve Smith and David Warner didn’t participate in that series. Hence, the competition will indeed be more challenging this time around.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).