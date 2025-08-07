A riveting encounter awaits fans as Purani Dilli 6 lock horns with West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 2025 on Thursday, August 7. It is the 10th match of DPL 2025 and, just like the others, will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. West Delhi Lions will look to extend their good form in DPL 2025 as they aim for a third consecutive win. Purani Dilli 6, on the other hand, would look to get off the mark in DPL 2025. Meanwhile, fans seeking Dream11 tips and suggestions for Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions can read below. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Harshit Rana’s North Delhi Strikers Register First Win, NDS Jump to Fifth Place.

West Indies Lions, as mentioned before, have won both their matches so far in DPL 2025 and are looking like a solid outfit under the captaincy of Nitish Rana. They sit second on the DPL 2025 points table and enter this clash on the back of an eight-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz. Purani Dilli 6 on the other hand, will be without the services of Rishabh Pant, who had sustained a toe injury in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and has been ruled out of the season. Digvesh Rathi and Ankit Kumar Engage in Mind Games in Delhi Premier League 2025! Left-Hander Smashes LSG Spinner for Back-to-Back Sixes in West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Match (Watch Video).

PD 6 vs WDL DPL 2025 10th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Krish Yadav (WDL), Vansh Bedi (PD 6)

Batters: Ankit Kumar (WDL), Ayush Doseja (WDL), Lalit Yadav (PD 6)

All-Rounders: Nitish Rana (WDL), Pranav Pant (PD 6)

Bowlers: Udhav Mohan (PD 6), Rajneesh Dadar (PD 6), Ishant Sharma (WDL) and Hrithik Shokeen (WDL)

PD 6 vs WDL DPL 2025 10th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nitish Rana (C), Lalit Yadav (WK)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match Between West Delhi Lions and Purani Dilli 6?

Just as is the case with most T20s, the Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions match is expected to be an exciting one. West Delhi Lions look like a really strong team at the moment and will be expected to win their third match in the Delhi Premier League 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).