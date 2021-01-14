Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are all set to take on each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021 match. The game will be held at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Both teams are placed in the Elite League and feature in Group C. Gujarat has had a great start to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The team has won both their games and have eight points.

The team tops the points table. Team Gujarat won the first game against Maharastra by 29 runs. They won the second match against quite comprehensively against Uttarakhand by 73 runs. Whereas, Himachal Pradesh has had a mixed start as they won their first game and lost the second match. Himachal Pradesh won against Chhatisgarh by 32 runs. Whereas they lost to Baroda by four wickets. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Is Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Prashant Chopra(w), Rishi Dhawan(c), Amit Kumar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Mayank Dagar, Ekant Sen, RI Thakur, Ayush Jamwal, Arpit Guleria, Nitin Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Akash Vashist

Gujarat Squad: Piyush Chawla, Devang Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel(c), Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel(w), Chirag Gandhi, Hardik Patel, Dhruv Raval, Chintan Gaja, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel, Ripal Patel

