IND vs AFG DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India and Afghanistan meet in the third and last T20I match. Men in Blue have already pocketed the series and will be looking to perform a clean sweep. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will cherish yet another opportunity to play against the top team in the World as they look to salvage some pride in this fixture. The IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 takes place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and has a start time at 07:00 PM. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs AFG DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sports18, part of Viacom18 Network, are the official broadcasters of India vs Afghanistan 2024 series but will IND vs AFG 3rd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs AFG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

It will be interesting to see what sort of combination India go with for this contest as it is their last T20I before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Whether Sanju Samson, who warmed the bench so far, gets a game or not or will India continue with Jitesh Sharma and other players. All questions will be answered.

Is IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2024 final live telecast as well. However, the IND vs AFG live telecast on DD Sports will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs AFG live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platform like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. Jitesh Sharma or Sanju Samson? Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra Picks This Wicketkeeper in India's Playing XI for 3rd T20I Against Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2024 final live commentary will be available on radio as well. Akashvani or AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs AFG. However, Prasar Bharati Sports will not provide the live audio commentary on its YouTube channel.

