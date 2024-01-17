India face Afghanistan in the third T20 international game at Bengaluru with the hosts hoping to claim a clean sweep. Fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube ensured India won the second game without much fuss. With the T20 World Cup not far away, these wins help the ICC trophies deprived India, gain some momentum. It was never going to be easy for an upcoming team like Afghanistan to compete against India but they will take home a lot from this experience. Bengaluru is another high scoring venue which should cater to both sets of batsmen. Afghanistan will feel they will need to increase the percentage of risk in their game, for it to succeed. India versus Afghanistan will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant Spotted Together at M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Wicketkeeper Attends Team India's Practice Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024.

The form of Rohit Sharma is a worry for the Indian camp with the skipper registering a golden duck in the previous match. The opening batsman will need to find a way to spend some time in the middle and get some much-needed confidence back. Yashasvi Jaiswal is still finding his feet in international cricket but is likely to be picked as an opener in the future. Virat Kohli is also part of the T20 setup and is likely to bat at no 3 again.

Qais Ahmad will be hoping to get a chance in the playing eleven for Afghanistan with the wicket at Bengaluru favourable. Gulbadin Naib was brilliant with the bat in the last game and he will be hoping to build on to it in the final game. Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will need to have a good day with the bat as well to help the team restore their pride.

When is India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India are set to take on Afghanistan in the third match of a three-game T20I series, on Wednesday, January 17. The IND vs AFG 3rd T20I will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and it will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series. The IND vs AFG 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 Network channels in English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu language. For Hindi commentary of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I fans can tune into Colors Cineplex. For live streaming details of IND vs AFG, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND vs AFG T20I series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of the IND vs AFG 3rd T20I online in 11 languages, including Bhojpuri and Punjabi. India will make some changes for this game but expect the winning run to continue.

