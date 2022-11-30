Needing to win to level the series, India face a daunting task when they take on New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. It is not just New Zealand but the rain is also not on India’s side with the Men in Blue facing the prospect of losing the series should the heavens open up once again, just like it did in the second ODI. Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcasting partner of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 and once again provide live streaming of this match online as well. But will the live telecast of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? Christchurch Weather Updates Live, IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022

Only 12.5 overs out of 29 was possible in the 2nd ODI in which India managed to score 89/1. But their hopes of a series-leveling victory was short-lived with rain playing spoilsport. A massive rain threat hovers over the third ODI as well.

Is IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022 not only on DD Free Dish but cable and DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h as well. Fans missed the T20I series on DTH and cable but it will be available now as per Doordarshan Sports' latest update. DD National will not provide live telecast of the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Christchurch

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

