The weather has been a much-talked-about topic in recent times during cricket matches, especially during India’s ongoing tour of New Zealand. The T20I series, which was tied 1-1 between the sides was marred by rain, with the second game being washed out. The same trend has been seen in the ODI series as well, with the second ODI of the series being abandoned due to a rain interruption. Now, India are faced with a must-win situation in the ODI series as they down 0-1 after losing the first match. India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI 2022, Christchurch Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Hagley Oval

The weather update is not good for India going ahead into the third match, which would be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Just like Hamilton, there is a huge rain threat that looms over this match. According to New Zealand’s Met Service, there would be a cloud cover with showers beginning from the afternoon, at the time of the start of the game.

India would lose the series 0-1 if rain decides to play spoilsport once again. Cricket fans would hope that the weather gods listen to their prayers and keep the rain clouds away.

