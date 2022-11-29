The third and final ODI of the three-match series between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played on Wednesday, 30 November at Hagley Oval Christchurch. The final clash will kick-start at 07:00 AM IST. Meanwhile ,fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ 3rd ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Christchurch.

The second ODI ended with no result due intermittent rain interruption. The first drizzle began within the three overs of Indian innings and got heavier in the fifth over, after which umpires called-off the play. The match was later reduced to 29 overs. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 66 run partnership off 46 deliveries. India were 89 for one in 12.5 overs when Umpires called off the match once again due to the second rain interruption. And with this, the match was washed out. New Zealand are leading the three-match series by 1-0 after a comprehensive win by seven wickets in the first ODI. The hosts will be keen to seal the series by winning the last and final ODI in Hagley Oval. Whereas, Shikhar Dhawan led side will focus on levelling the series.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Tom Latham (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Kane Williamson (NZ), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Washington Sundar (IND) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Tim Southee (NZ), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Umran Malik (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tom Latham (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ),Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Washington Sundar (IND),Tim Southee (NZ), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Umran Malik (IND).

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the captain of your NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Kane Williamson (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

