With series on line, India takes on South Africa in the fourth T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. After two back to back defeats, team India bounced back to register a fine win and stay alive in the five-match series. On Friday, June 17, the home side face must-win situation situation once again and will be aiming to level the series. IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Rajkot.

After winning the last T20I India may not think of making significant changes to their playing XI. But chances are fast bowler Avesh Khan, who has went wicketless in the series thus far, could be dropped and either Arshdeep Singh or Umran Malik will get to make their international debut.

Khan has returned figures of 0/35 in 4 overs, 0/17 in 3 overs and 0/35 in 4 overs in the first, second and third T20I respectively. Given Arshdeep's economical figures and death bowling prowess in the recently concluded IPL, the left-arm medium pacer might get a nod ahead of Umran Malik. Except for this change, team India is likely to field the same playing XI for the penultimate T20I as in the third game of the series.

India Playing 11 vs SA 4th T20I 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh.

