India Women have sealed their place in the final of the Tri-Series in South Africa. They have won two games back-to-back as the third match against South Africa Women got washed out due to rain. They faced some difficulty in the first match without the captain Harmanpreet Kaur but riding on Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma's performances filled with character, they found their way out. The second game saw a more confident performance with Harmanpreet returning. The duo of Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana helped them secure a clinical victory in the second game against West Indies Women. West Indies Women are already knocked out of the competition as they are coming out of three consecutive losses in their last three games. As they play their final game, the motivation will be there to give a last push to take something away from the series. The official broadcast rights of the South Africa Tri-Series is with Star Sports but will DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV provide live telecast of the IND-W vs WI-W 6th T20I? India Win ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023, Become Inaugural Champions After Beating England in Final.

India Women are preparing for their campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa and through the tri-series, trying to adapt to the conditions early. This is also an opportunity to settle the combinations ahead of the mega tournament. Shikha Pandey has made a comeback after a long time and this tri-series is a good opportunity for her to seal the place, Others like Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur will also look to pounce on these opportunities. Pooja Vastrakar, who is coming back from an injury can get her time to get required match fitness and settle into the lineup. India Women vs West Indies Women, 6th T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Is IND-W vs WI-W 6th T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of India Women vs South Africa Women 6th T20I at East London on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. But, IND-W vs WI-W 6th T20I telecast will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like TATA Play, Dish TV, Airtel and Videocon d2h.

IND-W vs WI-W 6th T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Radio Commentary

IND-W vs WI-W 6th T20I live commentary will probably be available on Radio. AIR (All India Radio) can provide live commentary on the important match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will likely provide a live stream of the live commentary of India Women vs West Indies Women 6th T20I.

