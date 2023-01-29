India have won the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 with a dominant performance against England in the final on Sunday, January 29. Choosing to bowl first, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra struck twice each as India ensured England did not get anything more than 68 runs on the board. In response, India chased the runs comfortably in 14 overs with seven wickets to spare. However, England had some success with the ball, with Hannah Baker, Grace Scrivens and Alexa Stonehouse dismissing Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat and Gongadi Trisha, respectively. It was also India's first ICC trophy in women's cricket. Archana Devi Catch Video: Watch India U19 All-Rounder Taking a Stunner To Dismiss Ryana Macdonald-Gay in IND W vs ENG W, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final.

Shafali Verma won the toss and chose to bowl first. And her decision proved to be a correct one, with her bowlers putting pressure on England right from the first over. Titas Sadhu got a wicket in the first over, dismissing Liberty Heap for a two-ball duck. Archana Devi struck next by rattling Niamh Holland’s stumps to leave England at 15/2 in 3.3 overs. Skipper Grace Scrivens, who has been in good form throughout the tournament, would have loved to spend a bit more time at the crease but instead, fell victim to Archana Devi in the same over, with Gongadi Trisha taking a stunning catch to dismiss the England captain. The wickets kept falling for England and no batter could fight against India, who dominated play in the first innings. Sadhu was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/6 in four overs. Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra also scalped two apiece. For England, Ryana MacDonald-Gay was the top-scorer with 19 runs off 24 deliveries. India Women vs England Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Live Score Updates.

It was as if India had tied a web around the England batters, who could not break free and up the scoring rate at any point in time in the innings. Besides being good with the ball in hand, the Indian fielders, too were at their best, taking some fine catches in the outfield. England were undefeated up until this match.

Brief Scores: India 69/3 in 14 Overs (Gongadi Trisha 24, Soumya Tiwari 24*, Hannah Baker 1/13) beat England 68 all out in 17.1 overs (Ryana MacDonald-Gay 19, Titas Sadhu 2/6, Parshavi Chopra 2/13) by seven wickets.

