India Women (IN-W) will face-off with West-Indies Women (WI-W) in the penultimate match of the ongoing Women's T20I Tri-series 2023 on January 30 (Monday) at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The match number six of the Women's Triangular series will kick-off at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 PM IST. Shafali Verma in Tears After Leading India to ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Title Win (Watch Video).

After playing three matches, West Indies Women are yet to open their account and hence, already eliminated from the race to finals in Women's T20I Tri-series 2023. Meanwhile, India Women made it to the final with two wins and is the only undefeated team in the Tri-series so far. The fifth match on Sunday between India Women and South Africa Women was washed out due to rain and ended with no result. The sixth fixture between India Women and West Indies Women on Monday will be a dead rubber contest, since the two finalists of the ongoing Tri-series have been already determined. West Indies Women will aim at least a win before concluding their outing and play for pride, whereas, India Women will take full advantage of the opportunity before the summit clash.

When Is the 6th T20I Match of Women's Tri-Series 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The sixth T20I match of the Women's Tri-Series 2023 between India Women and West Indies Women will be played on January 30 (Monday) at the Buffalo Park in East London. The match will start at 06:30 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 06:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of 6th T20I Women's Tri-series 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for T20I Women's Tri-series 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of the 6th T20I between IN-W and WI-W in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0 to watch the Live Telecast of 6th T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of 6th T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide Live Streaming of the 6th T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023. Fans can watch Live Streaming of the 6th T20I match between India Women and West Indies Women T20I Women's Tri-series 2023 on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

