Pakistan suffered a massive blow to their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final qualification after a 1-run loss to Zimbabwe at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Set a paltry target of 131 runs, Pakistan managed just 129/8 in 20 overs. Needing 11 runs in the last over, the Green Shirts lost Mohammad Nawaz and then Shaheen Afridi with three needing on the last ball. This is Pakistan's second defeat in as many matches and they are yet to secure winning points on the team standings. Now fans are wondering is Pakistan out of T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals race? Continue reading to find out Pakistan's semis qualification chances, if any! ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live: Zimbabwe Move to Third Place After Win Over Pakistan.

Currently Pakistan are placed on fifth spot on the Group 2 points table. India leads the table with two wins while South Africa and Zimbabwe take second and third spot respectively. Bangladesh are at fourth place. All the teams have played two matches each and have there more games left.

Can PAK Still Qualify for Semi Final After Loss Against Zimbabwe?

Now this brings us to the million dollar question, Can Pakistan still qualify for semi final after loss against Zimbabwe? The answer isn't simple yes or no! It all depends on how other results go. First Pakistan need to make sure that they win all three remaining games handsomely and that will help them collect six points. And then hope one of the top two teams (India or South Africa as per current standings) stay below six-point mark, which looks highly unlikely. Well, mathematically Pakistan still has a chance to make it to semis but it is massive uphill task and they need mighty luck to go in their favour as well. Safe to say, Pakistan is virtually out of the semis contention. Remember, virtually, not officially yet, though!

Pakistan Semifinal Qualification Scenarios

First Pakistan will have to win all their remaining matches against Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh. In that case, India must win all their remaining three matches as well. The Babar Azam-led side will have to hope that South Africa lose two out of their three matches (they face India, Pakistan and Netherlands next). Also for Pakistan to go through Zimbabwe will have to lose at least two matches (they face India, Netherlands and Bangladesh next).

