Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive WWE Championship Belt From Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth

Star Pakistan Cricketer Babar Azam is currently playing in the Big Bash League 2025-26. This is Babar's first season in the BBL and the Pakistan star has scored 129 runs in five matches so far with an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 117.27. He initially struggled to get along with the conditions in Australia and was off to a slow start. Eventually he gathered momentum and started to score runs. Although is runs have not come at a fast pace, it has helped his team Sydney Sixers hold the innings together from one end. Having made his T20 comeback recently, this BBL experience will help him in future. Babar Azam Slams Second Big Bash League Half-Century, Achieves Feat During Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Babar Azam scored a half-century for Sydney Sixers in his last match against Melbourne Renegades. His 58 runs off 46 deliveries helped Sydney Sixers secure a crucial victory. Amid this, a picture went viral on social media where wrestling stars Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena were spotted giving a WWE championship belt to Babar Azam as a token for his achievement. Fans were excited to see Babar receive such an honour and they took to social media to make the picture viral. At the same times, some fans questioned whether Babar receiving the belt was actually true. They will get the entire information here. PAK vs SL 2026: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan Left Out of Pakistan Squad, Khawaja Nafay Earns Maiden T20I Call-up.

Fake Picture of Babar Azam With Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena

Babar Azam with Roman Reigns, Big Show, and John Cena. 👑 pic.twitter.com/mMzbIJ0Zlv — Rayham (@RayhamUnplugged) January 1, 2026

AI-Generated Picture of Roman Reigns, John Cena and Big Show

Babar Azam with Roman reigns,John Cena and Big show how in ground..❤️👑@babarazam258 . pic.twitter.com/8PgSU7kang — ShahBaz RaJa (@_realraja) January 2, 2026

Did Babar Azam Receive WWE Championship Belt From Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena During BBL?

No. Babar Azam was not given any WWE Championship belt during the ongoing BBL 2025-26. Neither of the three wrestlers spotted in the image, Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena were present at any of the venues Babar Azam played. The picture is generated by AI and has no relation with reality. Nothing has been reported from the side of Big Bash League, any participating franchise, WWE, or credible sports media confirming such an event as well.

Claim : Babar Azam received WWE championship belt from Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena during BBL 2025-26. Conclusion : Fake, Babar Azam didn't receive any such award from any wrester during the BBL 2025-26. Full of Trash Clean

