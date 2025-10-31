The South Africa national cricket team trampled the Pakistan national cricket team, beating the hosts by a big 55-run margin in the first T20I. Now the Green Shirts will look to take some revenge against the Proteas in the PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. This fixture is a part of a three-match bilateral T20I series, and with the Proteas winning the first one, this is a do-or-die for the hosts. A win here will help Pakistan level the series for the time being, while a loss will help South Africa win, with one match still to spare. South Africa Beat Pakistan by 55 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Corbin Bosch, George Linde Star As Proteas Go 1–0 Up in Three-Match Series.

The PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will start at 8 PM local time/ PST (Pakistan Standard Time) on October 31. Salman Ali Agha will captain the Pakistani side, while Donovan Ferreira is the Proteas skipper. Ten Sports and A Sports will provide PAK vs SA T20Is 2025 live telecast on TV, Tapmad, and Tamasha live streaming viewing options in Pakistan. Will the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? Scroll below to know. Why Are Pakistan Wearing Pink Jersey in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Match? Know Reason.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025

Match PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Date October 31 Time 8:00 PM PST (Pakistan Standard Time) Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Live Telecast, Streaming Details in Pakistan Ten Sports and A Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

Is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast won't be available for viewing options on PTV Sports. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 broadcast rights were allotted to A Sports and Ten Sports by PCB, hence fans in Pakistan will not be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I on PTV Sports TV channel.

