Why are Pakistan players wearing pink jerseys in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 instead of their traditional green kit? This question might pop up in the minds of cricket fans after spotting Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and other members of the Pakistan National Cricket Team sporting pink kits in the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 in Rawalpindi on October 28. The PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series is a crucial one for both teams with respect to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 that will be played in the early part of next year and they will look to use these three Pakistan vs South Africa matches to prepare for the showpiece event. In this article, we shall take a look at the reason behind Pakistan players wearing pink jerseys in the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025. Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

Pakistan enter the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 needing to bounce back in the format after suffering three defeats to India at the Asia Cup 2025, including in the final. Salman Ali Agha and his men will have the services of Babar Azam, Pakistan's highest T20I run-scorer, as they look to capitalise on home conditions against South Africa. The Proteas, on the other hand, will aim at recovering from a shock defeat at the hands of Namibia in a one-off T20I earlier this month and put up a good show in the subcontinent. Is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs SA Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Why Are Pakistan Wearing Pink Jersey in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Match?

Pakistan are wearing pink jersey in the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 for a special cause. According to a media release by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), this is a show of support for the Pink Ribbon Pakistan campaign, which is aimed at generating awareness about breast cancer. "This initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month," the PCB statement added. Apart from the Pakistan players, the South Africa cricketers and match officials are also wearing pink ribbons as a show of solidarity for this campaign. Also, the stumps used in the match have been coloured pink as well.

