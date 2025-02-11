After much speculations over the status of his fitness, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set to be hosted across Pakistan and UAE. As per ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah is yet to completely recover from the discomfort in his back, an injury he picked up during the Sydney Test in January that also ruled him out of the white-ball series against England. According to their sources, the latest scan, which Bumrah underwent in Bengaluru over the weekend, did not reveal anything major, although it is learned he is not entirely ready to return to bowling yet. His progress will continue to be monitored by the BCCI's medical team based at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. There is no confirmation on the timeline of his return to bowling. Former England Pacer Steve Harmison Compares Jasprit Bumrah to Football Icon Cristiano Ronaldo, Says ‘He Is India’s Ronaldo; You Don’t Replace Him Until You Have To’ (Watch Video).

This will be the second time Bumrah will miss an ICC competition. Previously he was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after he was out for more than a year with a back injury. This time he is once again going to miss an ICC competition due to a back injury. The ICC had set February 11 as the deadline for all eight participating teams to submit their final 15 for the Champions Trophy. Any subsequent changes would need to be approved by the tournament's technical committee. Most Centuries in ODIs: A Look at Top Six Players From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Check Full List,

Bumrah had a fantastic Test series against Australia in the recently finished Border-Gavaskar Trophy but being the only strike bowler for the entire series, Rohit Sharma ended up overworking him and it caused him back spasms by the end of the fifth Test at Sydney. Bumrah was immediately rested for the England series and was also considered for only the knockout of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but now it seems he will not be able to make it in time as he is still recovering from his back discomforts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).