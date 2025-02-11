Mumbai, February 11: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made a return to form 32nd ODI century against England in the second ODI at Cuttack on Sunday. Let us look at how the list of most ODI centuries shapes up after this ton.

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli (Photo: X/@BCCI)

Indian batting legend is the first player to have hit 50 ODI tons, reaching this milestone during the 2023 World Cup semis against New Zealand. In 296 ODIs, Virat has made 13,911 runs at an average of 57.96 in 284 innings, with 50 centuries and 72 centuries. His best score is 183.

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Most ODI centuries was a record previously held by Sachin. In 463 ODIs, he has scored 18.426 runs in 452 innings at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23, with 49 centuries and 96 fifties to his name. His best score was 200*.

Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma. (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)

The top three century makers in ODIs are all Indians, with Rohit being third with 32. In 267 ODIs and 259 innings, he has scored 10,987 runs at an average of 49.26, with 32 centuries and 57 fifties and best score of 264.

Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Ricky Ponting (Photo Credit: X/@RickyPonting)

Ponting is the fourth highest century getter and first foreigner on the list, with 30 tons. In 375 matches, he scored 13,704 runs at an average of 42.03, with 30 centuries and 82 fifties. His best score was 164.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

Sanath Jayasuriya (Photo Credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

The explosive Sri Lanka all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya is the fifth-highest-century-getter in ODIs. He has played 445 ODIs, scoring 13,430 runs in 433 innings at an average of 32.36, with 28 centuries and 68 fifties. His best score was 189.

Hashim Amla (South Africa)

Hashim Amla (Photo Credits: @TheCricketerMag/Twitter)

The South African is the sixth player on the list, with 27 centuries. In 181 ODIs, he scored 8,113 runs in 178 innings at an average of 49.46, with 27 centuries and 39 fifties. His best score was 159.