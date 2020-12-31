Kane Williamson has been one of the top trends on social media just after New Zealand won the first Test match against Pakistan. Even the netizens went on to hail the Kiwi skipper on social media after the team won the first Test match. Not only did he scored 129 runs in the first innings but also led the team to the stunning 101 runs win at the Bay Oval. With this, he went on to surpass Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in the latest Test rankings. The International Cricket Council shared the news on their social media account. Kane Williamson Hailed By Netizens As New Zealand Becomes Number One Test Team After Beating Pakistan by 101 Runs (Read Tweets).

With this, Kane Williamson has 890 points in his kitty whereas. The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is featured on number two with 879 points. Australia's Steve Smith is on number three with 877 points. The Australian lost one place. India's Ajinkya Rahane who scored 112 runs against Australia in the second Test match has gained a couple of spots and is on number six of the table. Check out the complete rankings below.

Talking about the bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah also jumped spots and remained in the top 10.

Needless to say that the year couldn't get better for the New Zealand skipper. It would be interesting to see how the next year pans out for the top three batsmen.

