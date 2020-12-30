New Zealand has won the first Test against Pakistan which was held at the Bay Oval. Kane Williamson on the game by 101 runs and has become the number one Test team for the first time. Even the netizens hailed the Kiwi skipper on social media and immediately after the win, Kane Williamson’s name emerged as one of the top trends on social media as he was prised for his batting and the kind of captaincy. Before getting on to the tweets, let's have a look at the match. So Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. ICC World Test Championship 2019–21 Points Table Updated: New Zealand Close Gap on India After 101-Run Win Over Pakistan.

In the first innings, Kane Williamson scored 129 runs after losing the first two openers. Kiwis scored 431 runs and in response, only two Pakistani batsmen were able to bat well. Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf scored 70 and 91 runs respectively. The Men in Green got bundled out on 239 runs. In the second innings, the Black Caps made 181 runs. In response, Pakistan did offer a little resistance with Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring 102 and 60 runs respectively. But the team fell 102 runs short and lost the game. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Kane Williamson is getting so many new year presents, First became a father, then New Zealand becomes No.1 test team and now he's all likely to grab the No.1 test batting position. Congrats!!#PAKvsNZ #KaneWilliamson #Williamson #FawadAlam #Rizwan #BasharatShahabz #BSCE pic.twitter.com/5qAxG9AfqC — Muhammad Basharat Shahbaz Official (@BasharatShahbaz) December 30, 2020

Journey

One player, you can’t hate

#KaneWilliamson You Can Never hate a Kiwi Player... #NZvPAK Congrats for becoming No. 1 test team.... pic.twitter.com/uge4CPxZBx — Rony … (@Chay_Dq) December 30, 2020

Congrats

Unbelievable Catch by #MitchellSantner for last wicket of Pakistan's inning Congrats #KaneWilliamson for Becoming No.1 test team in the world for the first time in history🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉#NZvsPAK #No1_Test_Team pic.twitter.com/w3WchEpKwo — Pran Parab (@ImPran25) December 30, 2020

Last one

#KaneWilliamson The Best Captain For @BLACKCAPS #NewZealand cricket team Lead his team to WorldCup final Now For the Top Ranked Test Team Captain Leading from the Front 😍 #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/psXwYbFjOw — Sivam Kumar (@SivamKu67457550) December 30, 2020

Kane Williamson after the match spoke about being number one and said, "That's great (being the No. 1 Test team). It's a game of small margins. It could have gone either way in the last session. It's great to come away with a brilliant Test win against a great side like Pakistan. It's a special moment." The teams will play the next Test match on January 4, 2020.

