PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In the sixth match and most anticipated clash of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars. Karachi vs Lahore has always drawn attention and this time in PSL 2025 it won’t be that different. While Lahore Qalandars are placed second on the PSL 2025 points table Karachi Kings occupy third spot on the team standings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for KK vs LQ PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. Ball Boy Takes Brilliant Catch Outside Boundary Line During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Karachi Kings have played one match in the PSL 2025 thus far and emerged victorious in that encounter against Multan Sultans. Karachi chased down a mammoth target of 235 with four wickets in hand thanks to James Vince’s magnificent 43-ball 101.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, have lost one and won as many thus far. After going down against defending champions Islamabad United in their opening match, Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs in their second outing of PSL 2025. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Islamabad United Move to Top Spot With Second Consecutive Victory.

When is Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Karachi Kings are set to take on Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 on Tuesday, April 15. The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 is set to get underway at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. For Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. To gain access to PSL 2025 live streaming of all matches, viewers will need a Rs 99 pass.

