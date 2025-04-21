PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In match number 11 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings are currently placed in third spot on the PSL 2025 points table and team standings with two wins from four games. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi have won just one game out of three and are placed fifth on the team standings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for KK vs PZ PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details, then scroll down. Ali Raza Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know Peshawar Zalmi's 17-Year-Old Pace Sensation in PSL 2025.

Karachi Kings come into the contest after having lost to defending champions Islamabad United in their last outing. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, after two back-to-back defeats, outplayed Multan Sultans to register their first win of the PSL 2025 season. PSL 2025: Islamabad United All-Rounder Matthew Short Ruled Out for Remainder of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

When is Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 on Monday, April 21. The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match is set to be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2025 Live Streaming Sets New Record in Pakistan, Viewership Sees 826.5% Rise From Last Edition.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. To gain access to PSL 2025 live streaming of all matches, viewers will need a Rs 99 pass.

