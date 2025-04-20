Peshawar Zalmi, who earned their first points in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 last evening, rode on the back of 17-year-old pacer Ali Raza's sensational spell, who rattled the Multan Sultans' batting, claiming figures of 4 for 21. With this spell, the young bowler became Zalmi's highest wicket-taker in PSL 2025 and is now slowly becoming the spearhead of the attack in just his first season. Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans By 120 Runs in PSL 2025; Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ali Raza Shine As Franchise Register Biggest Ever Win Margin in Competition History.

After a stellar showing for Pakistan Under-19 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, Raza came into the limelight and saw Peshawar Zalmi draft the youngster as an emerging player for PSL 2025. Fans wondering about Ali Raza's cricketing career thus far can scroll below.

# Ali Raza was born on 18th March, 2008

# Aged 17, Raza hails from Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

# Raza was picked for Pakistan Under-19 in 2022, for a home series against Bangladesh U19

# Raza was picked for Pakistan for the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2023-24 at 15 years old

#Raza delivered a sensational spell against Australia U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2023-24, claiming four wickets

# Raza ended the ICC Under19 World Cup 2023-24 with 9 wickets, the second best for his nation

# Raza made his ListA debut for the Water and Power Development Authority in April 2024

# Soon, Raza earned his First-Class cap, making his debut for Sialkot in October 2024

# Raza shined for Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2024, claiming three wickets against India

# Raza made his T20 debut in December 2024 for Panthers in December 2024

# Raza earned his first Bangladesh Premier League contract, signing for Chittagong Kings in December 2024

# Raza got picked for his maiden Pakistan Super League season, with Peshawar Zalmi handing the pacer an emerging player contract for PSL 2025 Pakistan Beat India By 43 Runs in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024; Shahzaib Khan, Ali Raza Shine as PAK U19 Register Winning Start to Campaign

So far, in his short career, Raza has claimed 32 FC, 14 List A, and 9 T20 wickets since making his debut in respective formats. In youth cricket, Raza has played 11 matches and claimed 26 wickets for the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team.

