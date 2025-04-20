Karachi [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Islamabad United and Australian all-rounder Matthew Short has been ruled out for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 due to a recurrence of an injury he sustained during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The defending champions released a statement ahead of their fixture against Karachi Kings on Sunday to confirm Short's absence for the rest of the season. The statement read, "Islamabad United regret to announce that Australian all-rounder Matt Short has been ruled out of the remainder of the HBL PSL 10 due to a recurrence of the injury he sustained during the Champions Trophy earlier this year."

Short injured his calf while fielding and struggled during his quickfire 20 at the top of Australia's batting order before rain saw the match with Afghanistan in Lahore abandoned during the Champions Trophy.

According to Islamabad United, Short had shown encouraging signs of recovery following his arrival in Pakistan. However, discomfort resurfaced during training sessions, prompting immediate assessment by Islamabad United's medical team in close consultation with Cricket Australia's medical staff.

After a thorough review, the joint decision was made in the best interest of the player's long-term fitness and career. As a result, the 27-year-old returned to Australia to continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of Cricket Australia.

"Islamabad United remain fully committed to the well-being of all our players and extend our support to Matt during his recovery. We thank him for his professionalism and positive presence in the camp and wish him a swift and complete recovery," the franchise added in the statement.

Islamabad has yet to name a replacement for Short. The three-time PSL champions sit at the summit with three victories in as many games. They will look to extend their unbeaten streak against Karachi Kings on Sunday at the National Stadium. (ANI)

