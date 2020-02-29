Karnataka vs Bengal Live Cricket Streaming of Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Semi-Final on Hotstar and Star Sports: Check Live Cricket Score, Watch Free Telecast of KAR vs BEN on TV and Online

Karnataka vs Bengal (Photo Credits: Twitter/@CAB)

Bengal and Karnataka lock horns in the semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The winner will head to the finals and face either Saurashtra or Gujarat, who are locked in the other semi-final. Meanwhile, if you are looking to watch live streaming online of Karnataka vs Bengal Ranji semis online then scroll down for all the details. Apart from live streaming online, you will get telecast details of Karnataka vs Bengal Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semi-final as well. Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Semi-Finals Schedule: Know Date, Match Timings and Venue Details of Teams in Ranji Semis.

Karnataka, who faced a tricky situation against Jammu and Kashmir in the quarter-final match, have been boosted by the presence of KL Rahul. The right-handed batsman joined Karnataka squad ahead of the all-important semis. Karnataka starts as favourite against Bengal with the likes of Karun Nair, Manish Pandey and Jagadeesha Suchith making up the squad. DRS in Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal Welcome BCCI's Move to Use Decision Review System in Semifinals.

Karnataka vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Semi-Final Schedule (Match Time and Venue Details)

The Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semi-final between Karnataka and Bengal will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to begin on February 29, Saturday. And will have a start time of 9:30 AM IST.

Live Telecast of Karnataka vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Semi-Final

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 and has been providing live telecast of the select matches thus far. It remains to be seen whether Karnataka vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semi-final live telecast is provided on any Star Sports channel or not.

Live Streaming Online of Karnataka vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Semi-Final

With Star Sports having the telecast cast rights, the Karnataka vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semi-final live streaming will be available on Star’s OTT platform Hotstar. The Karnataka vs Bengal Ranji Trophy match will be available on Hotstar’s website and mobile application.

Karnataka Squad: Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair(c), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey, Srinivas Sharath(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR.

Bengal Squad: Koushik Ghosh, Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Abhishek Raman, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Nilkantha Das, Ashok Dinda, Sudip Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Agniv Pan, Shreyan Chakraborty.