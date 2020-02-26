Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Semi-Finals: Know Date, Time and Venue Details of Teams Locking Horns in Knockouts

Rabji Trophy match (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India’s premium First-Class tournament i.e. Ranji Trophy 2019-20 has to its knock-out stage and the four sides qualifying for the semis are Gujarat, Bengal, Karnataka and Saurashtra. These four teams have performed consistently in the tournament and hence, are just two steps away from clinching the title. Table-toppers Gujarat will lock horns with fourth-position holders Saurashtra in the first semi-final at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. While the second-ranked Bengal will take on third-placed Karnataka in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Semi-Finals: DRS to Be Used, Each Team to Get Four Reviews.

Gujarat haven’t lost a match in the ongoing tournament till yet and will be aiming to extend their brilliant run. Skipper Parthiv Patel and Axar Patel have played a crucial role in guiding their side to semis and are expected to come good in the important game too. For Bengal, veteran batsman Manoj Tiwary performed consistently and will be aiming to guide his team to the title.

Karnataka have also been invincible in the tournament and the inclusion of in-form batsman KL Rahul will be a big boost for them. Speaking of Saurashtra, they will miss the services of Cheteshwar Pujara as the batsman is with the national side in New Zealand. Nevertheless, players like Jaydev Unadkat and Sheldon Jackson will be playing and are very well able to put up match-defining performances.

S.No. Match Venue Date Time (IST) 1. Gujarat vs Saurashtra, 1st Semi-Final Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot February 29 - March 04 9: 30 AM 2. Bengal vs Karnataka, 2nd Semi-Final Eden Gardens, Kolkata February 29 - March 04 9:30 AM 3. TBD vs TBD, Final TBD March 09 - March 13 9:30 AM

Also, the semi-finals and final of the tournament will witness history at it will be the first time when the Decision Review System (DRS) will be used in Indian domestic game. However, the use of DRS is limited as it will not have snicko-meter, hot-spot and the ball-tracker. Still, the stakes are very high in the upcoming games and all the teams must leave no stones unturned to clinch the title.