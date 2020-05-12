Kevin Pietersen Grooves to AR Rahman’s Famous Tamil Song Ottagathai Kattiko in Latest TikTok Video

Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: Instagram/@arrahman)

Kevin Pietersen is making most of the time he is getting amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. With most sporting events across the globe either suspended or cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, sportsmen from different fields have been spending more time on social media and have been keeping themselves busy by engaging regularly with the fans. Pietersen, a former England captain, has recently joined Tik Tok and has been posting some fun videos on the video-sharing app. In a recent video, Pietersen can be seen grooving to a famous Tamil song. Initially, he fails to catch the beat and is unable to match the fast pace of the song but quickly learns to dance to the beat of the song. Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli Over ‘Grey Beard’ With a Cheeky Comment in Indian Captain’s Shaving Video.

Pietersen was dancing to the Tamil song Ottagathai Kattiko from the 1993 film Gentleman. The song was composed by AR Rahman, who also later took to Instagram to share the lovely video of Pietersen grooving to his popular tune. At the start of the song, Pietersen looks confused but soon shakes his leg to music beats and dances. Pietersen has been quite active on Tik Tok in recent times. David Warner, Wife Candice and Daughter Indi Groove to Tamil Song Inji Iduppazhaga in Their Latest TikTok Video.

Kevin Pietersen Grooves to AR Rahman's Popular Tamil Song

Earlier, Pietersen’s video on “What divoC is going on???” became quite the viral video on the internet getting several likes and also funny responses. In the video, Pietersen cheekily mentions that the opposite of COVID-19 is “DIVOC” before shouting and asking his fans “What DIVOC is going on?” the former England cricketer got several funny and entertaining responses to the post.

What DIVOC is Going On?

Meanwhile, Pietersen has also been hosting several live Instagram sessions with stars from different fields. Recently he went live with South African Rugby player Siya Kolisi on Instagram. In the past, Pietersen has also done live interview sessions with Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma and had kept his fans engaged and entertained with several cheeky questions to both the cricketing superstars.