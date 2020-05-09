David Warner, Wife Candice and Daughter Indi Groove to Tamil Song Inji Iduppazhaga in Their Latest TikTok Video

David Warner and Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

David Warner’s antics in TikTok don’t seem like ending anytime soon. The swashbuckling Australian opener made his debut in the video-making app during the lockdown and has been frequently sharing intriguing videos. In his latest video, he was seen grooving to a tune of a Tamil song alongside his wife Candice and daughter Ivy-Mae. To get into the mood, Warner also got into the attire of a traditional South Indian man. He can be seen sporting a towel around his waist along with black goggles. David Warner Has ‘Officially Lost It’ While Being in Isolation, Shares Hilarious TikTok Video With His Family.

“We are back again!! #challenge #family #boredinthehouse #isolation,” read the caption of the snap shared by the 33-year old on the picture-sharing website. In the video, the Warner family can be seen shaking their legs and that too in perfect synchronization. Well, this was not the first time when the left-handed batsman posted a video while dancing in a Tamil song. Earlier, Warner shared a video while dancing to famous track ‘Butta Bomma’ starring Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, let’s look at Warner’s latest TikTok video. David Warner Challenges Aaron Finch in New TikTok Video For a Dance-Off, But Finch's Failed Attempt Will Leave You ROFLing!

Watch Video:

The dynamic batsman plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it seems like the atmosphere of the region has really inspired the left-handed batsman.

Meanwhile, Warner was last seen in action during the New Zealand vs Australia ODI match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in March. His next assignment was set to get underway with the start of IPL 2020. However, just like many major events around the world, the gala T20 extravaganza has also been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.