Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli Over ‘Grey Beard’ With a Cheeky Comment in Indian Captain’s Shaving Video

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: Instagram/Getty Images)

Virat Kohli came up with a new challenge for his fans as they spend time at home amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kohli, who has kept his fans entertained with his social media pictures and updates gave fans a new challenge to try – the #TrimAtHome challenge. “Staying well-groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of giving myself this new look,” Kohli captioned a video in which he can be seen literally shaving-off his beard and revealing his new look. But while Kohli’s put out a challenge for his fans former England captain and Kohli’s ex-RCB teammate Kevin Pietersen decided to have a little banter on social media and trolled the Indian captain for his grey beard. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Enjoy a Game of Ludo Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

"Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?" Pietersen commented on Kohli’s video in which the Indian captain can be seen giving himself a shave online. Pietersen was referring to the few strands of grey hair on Kohli’s beard which have perhaps multiplied in recent years. Kohli had initiated the challenge saying that amidst the quarantine and lockdown “it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good.” Kevin Pietersen Takes Cheeky Dig at MS Dhoni; CSK, Fans Troll Him and Remind Not to Mess With Former Indian Captain.

Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli

Kevin Pietersen Trolled Virat Kohli With Cheeky Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram/@ViratKohli)

In the video, Kohli shaves off his beard but keeps his moustache and the beard on the chin (goatee). He later uses a razor to clean his shaved cheeks and revealed his new look to his fans. “I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge & post your new look,” Kohli further stated in the video.

Virat Kohli Starts #TrimAtHome Challenge

Meanwhile, Pietersen has been quite active on social media and have engaged with the fans. Recently he tried to take a sly dig at MS Dhoni with a picture of the two during an India vs England match. But Dhoni fans and his IPL team CSK trolled the retired cricketer with videos of him getting stumped by Dhoni and also by reminding him that he was Dhoni’s first wicket. Pietersen was also involved in a long Instagram live interview session with Kohli where both of them talked uncandidly and revealed a lot of things.