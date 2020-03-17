KKR Spreads Awareness Among Fans on How to Avoid Coronavirus (Watch Videos)

KKR Spreads Awareness Among Fans (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Pixabay)

The coronavirus outbreak has taken the sporting world by storm as major tournaments and series of different sports have been postponed or called off. Even, the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is under dark clouds. Even, some fans are speculating the tournament to get called off. Well, this is certainly not a great piece of news for all the cricket fanatics and IPL franchises. Amid all these, the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders have displayed a great sense of responsibility and shared the showed the fans how to stay safe from the disease and that too in cricketing style. Here's How New IPL 2020 Schedule and Format Could Look Like Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

The official Twitter handle of KKR shared several videos on the microblogging website, showing how one can avoid getting in contact with the disease. According to the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise, one should wash hands for at least 20 seconds and keep a hand sanitizer when outside. KKR also insisted fans to eat home-cooked food instead of going out. Also, the two-time champions asked fans to maintain at least one-meter distance in public. Have a look.

T-20!!

Not Out!!

Wide and Wise!!

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League was scheduled to get underway on March 29 with the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, COVID-19 forced the tournament to get shifted at least till April 15. The tournament is expected to get shortened up and fans can witness a completely new format of the gala tournament.