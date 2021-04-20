Match 15 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 21 (Wednesday). CSK have won two of their three matches while KKR head into this encounter after losing both of their previous two games. Eoin Morgan’s men started IPL 2021 with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad but have since lost to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chennai Super Kings started the season with a defeat to Delhi Capitals but beat Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals to climb to second in the points table. Meanwhile ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (KKR vs CSK), here’s everything you need to know about the fixture. KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head

Both teams have met 23 times in IPL history and Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head records with 14 wins while Kolkata Knight Riders have won eight games. CSK have, however, won three of the last five meetings between these two teams. KKR vs CSK, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 15, Key Players

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round performance have been crucial in CSK winning two of their opening three matches in IPL 2021. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell will be the key players for KKR.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 15, Mini Battles

Deepak Chahar vs Nitish Rana and Varun Chakravarthy vs MS Dhoni will be the key mini-battles to watch out for in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 15 Venue and Match Timing

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The KKR vs CSK match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss scheduled to be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Matches in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2021, fans can live telecast the KKR vs CSK match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. Users will need to pay a nominal fee to Subscribers and watch the live streaming of all Indian Premier League matches.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

KKR Predicted Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).