Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 are about to see the last few rounds of the season before the play-offs. The IPL 2025 play-off race has intensified and the next few games will decide who will enter the top four. In match 57 of the IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 7. You can check the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 scorecard here. Both teams are at the bottom half of the table and Chennai Super Kings are now eliminated from the play-off race. While Kolkata Knight Riders are still alive and have an outside chance in the top four race, they are in an all-win situation right now which makes this match further crucial for them.

Kolkata Knight Riders have narrowly managed to edge past their opposition in the last two games. After a poor show in the last few games, KKR have decided to demote Venkatesh Iyer down the order. They have decided to put the in-form duo Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi together and also allowed Andre Russell and Rinku Singh to play more balls. Bowling has done just enough for them as they have been hit and miss. Moeen Ali conceded five sixes in one over in the last match and Vaibhav Arora just managed to defend 22 runs off the last over despite KKR being ahead in the game for most of the time. They will hope for another performance good enough to secure two points so that they can stay alive in the play-off race.

Chennai Super Kings missed out on another win despite being very close in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In both the first and the second innings, they were ahead for the most of the times but just couldn't finish in the last few overs. They will desperately want to land in the right side of results for once. CSK have signed Urvil Patel as the replacement of injured Vansh Bedi and will look to use him at the top of the order looking for some impetus. Ayush Mhatre has been in great form scoring bulk of their runs while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran also got some runs under their belt. They will want their bowling to back the batting up and edge past their opposition.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Quinton de Kock