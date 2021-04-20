Chennai Super Kings will look to extend their two-match winning streak when they play Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match of IPL 2021. KKR vs CSK match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 21 (Wednesday). MS Dhoni’s side started the season 14 with a defeat to Delhi Capitals but have bounced back in terrific fashion with commanding wins over Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders started IPL 2021 with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad but were beaten by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next two games. KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings.

Cricket fans, who play fantasy games like Dream11 will want to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the KKR vs CSK match. Fantasy cricket allows fans to earn some cash by picking the best fantasy XI for each match. Picking the right players as captain and vice-captain are important as it allows fans to earn extra rewards and win exciting prizes. A captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. So ahead of the KKR vs CSK match, we take a look at players who will be the perfect fit as captain and vice-captain for this match. IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Doesn’t Want to Be Called Unfit, Says ‘I Have to Keep Up with the Younger Guys’ (Watch Video).

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Captain Pick: Moeen Ali

The England all-rounder has been CSK’s best overseas player in IPL 2021 and has led the franchise to wins with his all-round performance. Promoted to No 3 ahead of Suresh Raina, Ali has got starts and batted freely and although he is yet to score a half-century, Ali has maintained a healthy strike rate. Against Rajasthan Royals, he took 3/7 and turned the game completely. He will be the right pick as the captain of the Dream11 fantasy teams for the KKR vs CSK match.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Nitish Rana

Rana has been the Kolkata-based franchise’s most in-form batsman and is also the fourth highest-run scorer in IPL 2021. He has so far scored 155 runs in 3 matches with the help of two half-centuries. Nitish Rana looks settled at the top of the order for KKR and has been their only batsman to score consistently. Although his performances with the bat haven’t reflected in team results, Rana would be the best pick for the vice-captaincy role in Dream11 fantasy teams.

KKR vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

