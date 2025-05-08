Ravindra Jadeja achieved a personal milestone during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match, claiming his 150th wicket for Chennai Super Kings across competitions. Jadeja has 141 IPL and nine Champions League T20 wickets for CSK between 2012-15 and 2018-2025 stints from 211 matches combined. Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses Dwayne Bravo to Become All-time Leading IPL Wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Jadeja claimed the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane to achieve this stellar record for CSK, which also made the all-rounder the highest wicket-taker for the franchise in IPL history. In 343 T20Is, Jadeja has claimed 233 wickets with a five-wicket haul, including 54 T20I scalps for India between 2009 and 2024.

Breakdown of Ravindra Jadeja's CSK Wickets

Jadeja has featured in 196 T20s for CSK across competitions, claiming 141 and 9 wickets in the Indian Premier League and Champions League T20, respectively. In IPL, the all-rounder has picked 141 wickets, while in CLT20, the 36-year-old claimed nine in three seasons.

Competition Matches Wickets Five-Fors Indian Premier League 183* 141 1 Champions League T20 14 9 0 IPL + CLT20 197 150 1

(*-ongoing)

Apart from the ball, Jadeja has often shone with the bat for CSK, scoring 2,236 runs in 196 matches with four half-centuries in the process; out of which 156 have been in CLT20 and 2080 in IPL.

In 342 T20s, Jadeja has accumulated 3,867 runs with four fifties, with 515 coming in for India, and the rest for teams like CSK, Saurashtra, Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Rajasthan Royals, to name a few.

