Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are here to battle it out in the IPL 2021. Both teams have had quite contrasting fortunes in their previous games. Eoin Morgan's men would be keen to end their losing spree as they lost a couple of games prior to this fixture. KKR lost to Mumbai Indians and Royals Challengers Bangalore. CSK on the other hand looks quite good after their 45-run win against the Rajasthan Royals. In this article, we shall have a look at the weather and the pitch report for the match.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The weather will be relatively cooler with a cloud cover of 78 per cent. The average temperature will be around 28 degrees Celcius and will change as the game progresses. At the start of the math, the weather will be around 29 degrees Celcius and then will drop down by a degree or so towards the end of the match. Humidity is something that could bother the players a lot. Also no rains, so the fans will enjoy the full game.

Here's the screenshot of the weather below:

Weather in the evening (Photo Credits: Accuweather,com)

The weather during the match:

The weather during the match (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is known to help the batsmen but in the recent matches, we have seen the bowlers also getting enough assistance from the deck. One can expect big totals on the board and anything about 185 is quite a score at this venue.

