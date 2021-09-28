With an eye on the playoffs, Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) match 41. Delhi are placed second on the IPL 2021 points table while Kolkata are in the fourth spot. A win in this fixture will help DC seal a playoffs berth. KKR, on the other hand, after their defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to bounce back and stay in contention for a spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

While DC and CSK look certain of a place in the top four, RCB is the next best-placed team with 12 points. So, that leaves KKR, defending champions Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in competition for a possible one spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs. The Eoin Morgan-led side will have this on their mind as they face another team in form- DC.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ripal Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.