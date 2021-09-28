Kolkata Knight Riders win by three wickets! KKR with this win keep their playoffs spot alive. Nitish Rana hits the winning runs. After losing to CSK, KKR find victory again. They are peaking at the right time. KKR now have 10 ten points and stay on fourth spot for now. You can check IPL 2021 points table here.
OUT! With six more runs to win, Sunil Narine throws his wicket away. But safe to say he has done his job. Excellent performance by him, his cameo swung the game back in KKR's favour.
Sunil Narine has brought Kolkata Knight Riders back in the contest with 20 runs off six ball thus far. He smashed Kagiso Rabada for a six and two fours in one over. Just nine needed for KKR to win this contest.
OUT! Avesh Khan strikes, maybe little late now. Second wicket this for Avesh Khan. Dinesh Karthik gets an inside edge and the ball goes back onto the stumps.
OUT! Ravi Ashwin has the last laugh against Eoin Morgan. KKR captain edges it to the first slip and Ashwin is all pumped up. Earlier, these two exchanged few words and now Ashwin wins it with the ball.
OUT! Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack, little late though and he strikes in his first over. After five dot balls, Shubman Gill tried to go for the big shot but falls short and is caught near the boundary.
Kolkata Knight Riders are well on course towards yet another victory. KKR now needs 61 more runs to win off 60 balls. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are in the middle for Knight Riders.
OUT! Avesh Khan strikes for Delhi Capitals. Steve Smith takes the catch near mid-off. Timed his jump to perfection and took a good catch. Rahul Tripathi departs early for KKR.
OUT! Delhi Capitals get the first breakthrough! Venkatesh Iyer chops one back onto the stumps. Lalit Yadav picks the first wicket. Iyer departs for 14 off 15 balls.
Delhi Capitals finish with a paltry score. Excellent bowling performance this by Kolkata Knight Riders as they need 128 runs to win. Delhi Capitals kept losing wickets towards the end and failed to post a big total on the board. Will be interesting to see how KKR respond with the bat.
With an eye on the playoffs, Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) match 41. Delhi are placed second on the IPL 2021 points table while Kolkata are in the fourth spot. A win in this fixture will help DC seal a playoffs berth. KKR, on the other hand, after their defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to bounce back and stay in contention for a spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs.
While DC and CSK look certain of a place in the top four, RCB is the next best-placed team with 12 points. So, that leaves KKR, defending champions Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in competition for a possible one spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs. The Eoin Morgan-led side will have this on their mind as they face another team in form- DC.
IPL 2021 Live Score
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ripal Patel.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.