In match number 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Kolkata Knight Riders cross swords with Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata, on May 20, 2023, Saturday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. Having mentioned the playoffs, let us look at how the two teams fare before the match starts. The upcoming match is a must-win for both the sides in terms of the IPL playoffs qualification. On one hand, Lucknow Super Giants are high flying and feeling extremely confident after having won their last two games in a row. Sitting in the third place with seven wins and five defeats, Lucknow need just one point to qualify for the playoffs. IPL 2023: 'Been a Beautiful Transition for Us Coming Together for RCB,' Says Virat Kohli on Batting With Faf du Plessis.

Having won their last two matches, Lucknow would like to carry on their winning momentum formed into their upcoming game and secure a win. Considering the form and performance in their past games, it is highly likely that Lucknow would prevail as winners of the match against Kolkata. With players in the ranks of Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran, it would be difficult for Kolkata to defeat them.

On the other hand, Kolkata are trying hard to reach the playoffs of this year’s IPL. Sitting in the seventh position with 12 points in hand after recording six victories and seven defeats, the two-time IPL winners still have an outside side chance of reaching the playoffs, provided other results are in their favour. Kolkata are coming into the match with some confidence after having defeated four-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings.

For Kolkata, in the upcoming game, the form of Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh are their key to success. At times, they have also found match-winners in Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Jason Roy, and, Venkatesh Iyer. But the question remains whether they can perform collectively as a unit as in the games that they won were in result of their collective performance. Nevertheless, coming to the match between Kolkata and Lucknow, Considering the depth of both side, it should be a balanced game. 'Don't Care About What Anyone on the Outside Says', Virat Kohli Shuts Down Critics With His Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Kolkata have faced Lucknow two times out of which Lucknow have emerged victorious both times.

KKR vs LSG Match Number 68 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Nitish Rana (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Kyle Mayers (LSG)

Prerak Mankad (LSG)

Avesh Khan (LSG)

KKR vs LSG Match Number 68 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Jason Roy vs Ravi Bishnoi and Kyle Mayers vs Sunil Narine are two key mini battles to watch out for. Delhi Capitals Rainbow Jersey: David Warner and Co to Don 'Special Threads' for Last IPL 2023 Match Against CSK (See Pic).

KKR vs LSG Match Number 68 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, in Kolkata on May 20, 2023, Saturday. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

KKR vs LSG Match Number 68 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the KKR vs LSG Match Number 68 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the KKR vs LSG Match Number 68 in India.

KKR vs LSG Match Number 68 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy and Umesh Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur

