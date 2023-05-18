Lucknow Super Giants have released a special Green and Maroon jersey for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The new jersey will serve as a tribute to Mohun Bagan, the famous century-old football club. Taking to Twitter, LSG shared a post revealing this special jersey. Interestingly, Sanjiv Goenka, who is the owner of Lucknow Super Giants is also a co-owner of the football division of Mohun Bagan. 'Might Get Chance to Play for India if You Do Well in IPL', Says Punjab Kings Batter Prabhsimran Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants Release Special Green and Maroon Jersey As a Tribute to Mohun Bagan

Lucknow's #GazabAndaz, now in Kolkata's colours. 🔥 Our tribute to Mohun Bagan and the City of Joy. 🟢🔴 pic.twitter.com/JTaWpSB1vq — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 18, 2023

