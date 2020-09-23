KKR vs MI Live Streaming Online: In the match fifth of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI). This will be the season opener for Knight Riders while as Mumbai Indians have already featured in one match. Continue reading to find out KKR vs MI IPL 2020 live streaming online and free TV telecast. KKR vs MI is available in few regional languages like Bengali commentary on Star Sports’ dedicated channel and online as well. Is IPL 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, DD National, DD Sports, Doordarshan and Star Sports First TV Channels?

Knight Riders will be hoping to get off to a winning start as they meet defending champions at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While KKR will be seeking a winning start, Mumbai Indians will be looking ti bounce back after their defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

KKR vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 5 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. KKR vs MI match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of KKR vs MI match. KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

KKR vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 5 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

This will be the 26th meeting between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians leads the head-to-head record against Knight Riders with 19 wins. Only six matches have gone KKR’s way.

